Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3721 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.35. 72,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,863. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $98.80.

