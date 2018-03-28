Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5149 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.74. The stock had a trading volume of 559,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,007. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $137.07 and a twelve month high of $164.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,260.00 and a P/E ratio of 14.60.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/vanguard-mid-cap-etf-vo-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-51-on-march-27th-updated.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.