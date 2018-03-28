Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.516 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.03. 241,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,696. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

