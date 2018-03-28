Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2363 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.78. 188,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,760.00 and a P/E ratio of 31.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $172.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

