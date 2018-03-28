Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) to Issue $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.566 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.05. 1,596,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,162. The stock has a market cap of $13,190.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $118.36 and a 52 week high of $138.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

