Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.566 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,162. The stock has a market cap of $13,190.00 and a PE ratio of 26.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $118.36 and a 1 year high of $138.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

