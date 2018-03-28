VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VASCO Data Security International, Inc. is a global leader in trusted security with two-factor authentication, transaction data signing, document e-signature and identity management solutions designed for all businesses and government agencies. VASCO also secures access to data and applications in the cloud and provides a robust toolset for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VDSI. TheStreet lowered shares of VASCO Data Security International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of VASCO Data Security International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VASCO Data Security International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of VDSI stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. 76,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,540. The stock has a market cap of $532.13, a PE ratio of -22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. VASCO Data Security International has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. VASCO Data Security International had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. VASCO Data Security International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. analysts anticipate that VASCO Data Security International will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 36,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $530,497.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,999,620 shares in the company, valued at $100,584,539.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 205,765 shares of company stock worth $2,858,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDSI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of VASCO Data Security International in the third quarter worth $412,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VASCO Data Security International by 69.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About VASCO Data Security International

VASCO Data Security International, Inc designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses.

