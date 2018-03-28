Vaughn B. Himes Sells 5,000 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $290,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,460,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,469,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,064,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,909,000 after purchasing an additional 480,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5,032.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 328,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 834,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,406,000 after purchasing an additional 253,753 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

