Vcash Market Cap Reaches $5.18 Million (XVC)

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Vcash coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Poloniex. Vcash has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $0.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vcash has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000271 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vcash Coin Profile

Vcash (XVC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2014. Vcash’s total supply is 15,406,498 coins. Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo. The official website for Vcash is vcash.info. The official message board for Vcash is forum.vcash.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Buying and Selling Vcash

Vcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy Vcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vcash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

