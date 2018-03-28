Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Lowered by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 46,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Vetr raised Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.05 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $155,772.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $83,609.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,451.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,831 shares of company stock valued at $14,947,742. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.53. The stock had a trading volume of 444,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,243. The company has a market capitalization of $10,679.88, a P/E ratio of 78.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.46. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $184.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.13 million. sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

