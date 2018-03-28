William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 51,562 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,562 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Veeva Systems worth $158,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 148,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,492. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10,679.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $184.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.13 million. equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,993 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $155,772.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 49,793 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $3,848,003.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $958,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,831 shares of company stock worth $14,947,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

