Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Sunday, December 10th.

VRSK stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $17,153.89, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $106.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.09 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 104,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $10,972,565.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,973 shares in the company, valued at $14,917,103.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,525.95. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,188.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,141 shares of company stock worth $112,216 and sold 401,642 shares worth $41,814,853. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

