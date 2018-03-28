Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) Market Cap Reaches $291.48 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $143.12 or 0.01803000 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox, EtherDelta and HitBTC. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $291.48 million and $568,076.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00720858 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00146339 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029311 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,645 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritaseum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.