Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 650 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 18,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.52, for a total value of $3,596,375.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 252,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,912,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Vanwees sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.42, for a total value of $683,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,660,890.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,078 shares of company stock valued at $12,858,091. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,554. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $201.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,782.70, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.25 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 650 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/verition-fund-management-llc-has-644000-position-in-teledyne-technologies-incorporated-tdy-updated.html.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.