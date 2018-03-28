Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,381 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,488,840 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,454,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $144,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,903 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 31.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 59.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,582. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38,202.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Target’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 8,557 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $656,664.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

