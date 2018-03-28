Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Gannett (GCI) Stock

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gannett by 39.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 214,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Gannett by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Gannett by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Gannett by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John M. Zidich sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $286,788.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barbara W. Wall sold 10,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $114,250.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,979.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,673 shares of company stock valued at $804,778. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,127.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.00. Gannett has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.74 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. Gannett’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Gannett will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

