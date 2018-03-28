Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $675,000 in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,076,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 58,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $433,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Rempell sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $190,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,079. The firm has a market cap of $3,549.71, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 43.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Buckingham Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.37.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a multi-brand specialty retailer. The Company offers a range of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand), and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. AEO Inc operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

