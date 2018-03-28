Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,572 Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,572 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,726,274 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $254,284,000 after buying an additional 321,942 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,365,528 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $243,771,000 after buying an additional 286,126 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,172,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $203,418,000 after buying an additional 121,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,254,000 after buying an additional 140,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,399,822 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $128,211,000 after buying an additional 302,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NBL shares. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.48.

Noble Energy stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14,977.40, a P/E ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 26.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.74%.

Noble Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 7,621 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $219,484.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 8,500 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $266,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,497.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

