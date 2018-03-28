Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 33,391 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,391 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,748. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,211.12, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.89 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 41.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGO. ValuEngine downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

