Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 514.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $6,095.90, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.36%. sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The Company operates through two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate (Office Segment), and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate (Multifamily Segment).

