Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Trimmed by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,768,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $964,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,974 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,914,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,402 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,835,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,890,000 after purchasing an additional 947,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $564,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,262 shares in the company, valued at $16,622,860.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on Cognex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 858,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,342.98, a P/E ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.54. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

