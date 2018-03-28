Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $623,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,460,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 51,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 24,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 15,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,137. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $104.65 and a one year high of $171.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,504.13, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.04.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.66 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bradford C. Morley sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $4,043,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $4,063,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,691 shares of company stock worth $8,852,518. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

