Veritiv (VRTV) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veritiv earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7677587160643 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Veritiv stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,404. The firm has a market cap of $612.04, a P/E ratio of -45.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Veritiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veritiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation is a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging and facility solutions. The Company also provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. The Company’s segments are Print, Publishing & Print Management (Publishing), Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

