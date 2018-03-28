Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $294,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 18,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 16,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185,412.78, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

