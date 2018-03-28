Verizon Communications (VZ) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have $53.82 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo raised shares of Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nomura raised shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.83 to $42.80 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.66.

Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,468,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,006,123. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $191,083.45, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $623,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

