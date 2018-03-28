Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share (VRNA) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRNA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.19. equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma plc – American Depositary Share Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companys lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma.

