Versabank (VB) Insider Buys C$14,800.00 in Stock

Versabank (TSE:VB) insider Michael Richard Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00.

Shares of Versabank stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,452. Versabank has a 52-week low of C$4.27 and a 52-week high of C$8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.91, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Versabank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

Versabank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule I bank, provides banking products and services using an electronic branchless model in Canada. It offers savings and investment products through a network of financial advisors and deposit brokers, such as guaranteed investment certificates, tax-free savings accounts, savings, and registered retirement savings plans.

