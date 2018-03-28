Verso (VRS) vs. KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS) Critical Survey

Verso (NYSE: VRS) and KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Verso and KapStone Paper and Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verso 0 0 2 0 3.00 KapStone Paper and Packaging 0 8 1 0 2.11

Verso presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.45%. KapStone Paper and Packaging has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.75%. Given Verso’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verso is more favorable than KapStone Paper and Packaging.

Profitability

This table compares Verso and KapStone Paper and Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verso -1.22% -4.83% -1.61% KapStone Paper and Packaging 7.34% 13.31% 3.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Verso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of KapStone Paper and Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Verso shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of KapStone Paper and Packaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KapStone Paper and Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Verso does not pay a dividend. KapStone Paper and Packaging pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verso and KapStone Paper and Packaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verso $2.46 billion 0.23 -$30.00 million ($0.87) -19.10 KapStone Paper and Packaging $3.32 billion 1.01 $243.50 million $2.46 13.99

KapStone Paper and Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Verso. Verso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KapStone Paper and Packaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Verso has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KapStone Paper and Packaging has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KapStone Paper and Packaging beats Verso on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verso

Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising. The Pulp segment includes pulp products, which are used to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades and tissue products. The Company produces a range of products, ranging from coated freesheet and coated groundwood, to inkjet and digital paper, supercalendered papers and uncoated freesheet. It also produces and sells market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. The Company also produces and sells Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft (NBHK) pulp.

About KapStone Paper and Packaging

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a producer of containerboard and the kraft paper in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells a range of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty paper for industrial and consumer markets. The Distribution segment, which operates under the Victory and Golden State Container trade names, provides its customers packaging solutions and services and distributes corrugated packaging materials and other specialty packaging products, which include stretch film, void fill, carton sealing tape and other specialty tapes. The Company produces a range of products ranging from basic corrugated shipping containers to specialized packaging. The Company also produces packaging for fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

