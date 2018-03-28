VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.37 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $41.76 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, EtherDelta and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIBE Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,913,907 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

