Caleres (CAL) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of Caleres worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Caleres by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Caleres by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 151,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS lowered shares of Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,925.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $63,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,026.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $1,432.93, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Caleres had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $702.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

