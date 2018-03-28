Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (SRC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,329,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 886,935 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,514,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,153,000 after purchasing an additional 408,753 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,699,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 709,894 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Thomas D. Senkbeil bought 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,836.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,722.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,929 shares in the company, valued at $543,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,438.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $165.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 450.03%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

