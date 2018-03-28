bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2,110.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 454.2% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $195,746.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,064.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Davidson sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $611,454.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,421.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,598 shares of company stock worth $13,656,589 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio stock traded down $4.05 on Wednesday, hitting $171.15. The stock had a trading volume of 324,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,620. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $236.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,444.38, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 2.06.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 947.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLUE. BTIG Research increased their price target on bluebird bio to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, UBS started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/vident-investment-advisory-llc-cuts-stake-in-bluebird-bio-inc-blue-updated.html.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.