Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Tower by 56.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,510,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,124,000 after purchasing an additional 904,325 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 89.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,896,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,148,000 after purchasing an additional 897,138 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in American Tower by 26.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,790,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,074,000 after purchasing an additional 577,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,703,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,765,000 after purchasing an additional 530,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $60,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $171.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $512,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $124,071.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $144.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64,015.98, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $119.52 and a fifty-two week high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 104.87%.

American Tower declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

