Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Beigene by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,980,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 34,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $5,037,041.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,697.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,210 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,676. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $165.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.09. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $182.79.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

BeiGene, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company had used its cancer biology platform to develop four clinical-stage drug candidates, such as BGB-3111, BGB-A317, BGB-290 and BGB-283, as of December 31, 2016.

