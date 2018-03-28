Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $288,000 Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 65,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 149,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 2,858 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $119,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,367.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miles Cortez sold 2,587 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $108,395.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,970 shares of company stock valued at $641,143. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $6,151.62, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

AIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.55.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Aimco, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. It operates through two segments: conventional real estate and affordable real estate.

