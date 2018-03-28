Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 87.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,329,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,352 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $61,577,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $23,924,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,024,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,431,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,883,000 after acquiring an additional 431,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $104.42. The company had a trading volume of 544,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,223.58, a P/E ratio of -160.78 and a beta of 1.96. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 156.85% and a negative net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Nicholson sold 220,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $21,853,694.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,657 shares in the company, valued at $26,570,310.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $3,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 399,592 shares of company stock worth $36,001,781. Corporate insiders own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

