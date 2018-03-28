Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $307,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Stock

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wellington Shields upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 6,873 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $511,419.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Barlett sold 3,800 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,784.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $667.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.05 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.43%. research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

