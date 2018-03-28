Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $357,000 in Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,035,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 69,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $2,792,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $227.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $226.03 and a 12 month high of $286.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17,430.44, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $214,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Henry Runge III acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $250.87 per share, for a total transaction of $125,435.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,595 shares of company stock worth $8,603,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $306.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/vident-investment-advisory-llc-invests-357000-in-mohawk-industries-mhk.html.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.