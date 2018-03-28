Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $489,201.62 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Vincent Grieco sold 22,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $489,201.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 561,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,093. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2,770.00 and a PE ratio of 265.25.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.38 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,568,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,602,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,285,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,999,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,625,000.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is focused on providing water treatment solutions. The Company is offering services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle needs. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions. The Company operates through three segments Industrial, Municipal and Products.

