Vinci (DG) Given a €93.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €93.00 ($114.81) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DG. Societe Generale set a €95.40 ($117.78) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.10 ($116.17) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($113.58) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS set a €93.50 ($115.43) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.40 ($114.07).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €82.08 ($101.33) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48,590.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($85.85) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($109.63).

About Vinci

Vinci SA is a France-based company involved in construction and engineering. It designs, builds, finances and manages facilities such as transport systems, public and private buildings, urban developments, and water, energy and communication networks. It divides its business into two sectors: concessions and contracting.

