Virco Mfg. Co. (VIRC) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57, a PE ratio of 440.00 and a beta of -0.07.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

VIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Alexander L. Cappello purchased 15,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,444.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Virtue purchased 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,128.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 779,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,081.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.21% of Virco Mfg. worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/virco-mfg-co-virc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-02-on-april-10th-updated.html.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation (Virco) is engaged in the designing, producing and distributing of furniture for a range family of customers. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of moveable educational furniture and equipment for the preschool through 12th grade market in the United States. It manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables.

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.