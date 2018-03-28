Viveve Medical Inc (VIVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, March 16th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the third quarter worth about $419,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the second quarter worth about $296,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 93.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 157,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 258,912 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Viveve Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,672,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 199,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

VIVE stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,964. Viveve Medical has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.00, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.79.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 241.75% and a negative return on equity of 328.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets a medical device, Geneveve, for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity, for improved sexual function, and for vaginal rejuvenation. The Company’s, Geneveve, is a non-invasive solution for vaginal laxity, which includes three components: the Viveve System (a radio frequency (RF), generator housed in a table-top console), a reusable handpiece and a single-use treatment tip, as well as several other consumable accessories.

