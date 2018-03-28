VIVO Price Reaches $0.84 on Top Exchanges (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. VIVO has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $14,436.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIVO coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00010583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, VIVO has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,005.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.42 or 0.05641830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $861.54 or 0.10791300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.01663860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.02497420 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00204206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00668843 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00083719 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.79 or 0.02665290 BTC.

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 2,378,100 coins and its circulating supply is 1,558,100 coins. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto. VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. VIVO’s official website is www.vivocrypto.com.

VIVO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

