Vocera Communications (VCRA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vocera Communications earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.0175075427635 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Leerink Swann downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $682.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of -0.40.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $45.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 3,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $93,251.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,137.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 12,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $347,134.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,039. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

