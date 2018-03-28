Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €160.00 ($197.53) target price from Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($274.07) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €213.00 ($262.96) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. UBS set a €210.00 ($259.26) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €178.00 ($219.75) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €192.00 ($237.04).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) opened at €156.46 ($193.16) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82,590.00 and a P/E ratio of 6.91. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a 52 week high of €192.30 ($237.41).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/volkswagen-vow3-pt-set-at-160-00-by-morgan-stanley.html.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.