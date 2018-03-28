JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€213.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €213.00 ($262.96) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €189.00 ($233.33) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs set a €210.00 ($259.26) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Independent Research set a €183.00 ($225.93) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($197.53) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €192.00 ($237.04).

Volkswagen stock opened at €156.46 ($193.16) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a 12 month high of €192.30 ($237.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $82,590.00 and a P/E ratio of 6.91.

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

