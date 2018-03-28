Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.32) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FAN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.11) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.97) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 227.20 ($3.14).

Get Volution Group alerts:

Shares of Volution Group stock opened at GBX 201 ($2.78) on Monday. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172 ($2.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 224 ($3.09). The company has a market cap of $396.70 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,871.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/volution-group-fan-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-liberum-capital-updated.html.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and northern Europe. The Company is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing and distribution of unitary and systems ventilation products and equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.