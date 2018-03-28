Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Voya Financial (VOYA) Share Price

News stories about Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Voya Financial earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 45.2778888384858 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.07. 1,795,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,290. The firm has a market cap of $8,699.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.24%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $283,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,630.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Silva sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $45,439.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $472,110.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Voya Financial (VOYA) Share Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/voya-financial-voya-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-15-updated.html.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.