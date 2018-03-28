Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (IRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on April 16th

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return through a combination of current income, capital gains and capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its managed assets in the equity securities of, or derivatives linked to the equity securities of, companies that are primarily engaged in owning or developing energy, other natural resources and basic materials, or supplying goods and services to such companies (Natural Resources Companies).

