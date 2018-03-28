Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($64.20) price objective on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VT9. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($64.20) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VTG currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.72 ($57.68).

Get VTG alerts:

Shares of VT9 stock opened at €47.70 ($58.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,210.00 and a PE ratio of 30.97. VTG has a 52-week low of €29.05 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €50.70 ($62.59).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/vtg-vt9-given-a-52-00-price-target-by-nord-lb-analysts.html.

VTG Company Profile

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

Receive News & Ratings for VTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.